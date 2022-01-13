Stalin increases DA, Pongal bonus for HR and CE staff

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) from 17 to 31% for employees attached to the HR&CE Department. The hike will be applicable only for permanent employees in HR&CE temples with annual income of Rs 1 lakh and more. The hike will be implemented from January 1, 2022.





The Pongal bonus for all classes of HR&CE employees ranging from daily wage earners to permanent workers has been increased from Rs 1,000 per head to Rs 2,000 resulting in additional expenditure of Rs 1.5 crore for the government every year.



