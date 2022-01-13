Ex-Madurai Lok Sabha MP Ram Babu dies of Covid

Madurai :

Former Lok Sabha MP AGS Ram Babu died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in the city here on Tuesday night. He was 60. He is survived by his wife R Shakeela, a son and a daughter.





Ram Babu was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals two days ago after he developed respiratory problems. He was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was put on ventilator support. However, his health deteriorated and died despite the best of treatment.





A three-time MP from Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, he was elected in 1989 and 1991 on Congress ticket and in 1996 on Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) ticket.





He was the state general secretary of the TMC, floated by the late GK Moopanar after quitting the Congress party.





The final rites will be performed as per the government protocol.





Meanwhile, on Wednesday, TMC president GK Vasan condoled the death of Ram Babu and said his demise was an irreplaceable loss. “I was shocked to hear about his death. It was due to the efforts taken by Ram Babu during his tenure as Madurai MP, that the city had seen so much development in all spheres, he added.



