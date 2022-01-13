TN government’s efforts led to 80 per cent vaccination, says Minister Sekarbabu

Chennai :

When the number of cases spiked during the second wave of the pandemic, only 4 per cent of people were vaccinated.





Now, over 80 per cent has been inoculated with at least one dose, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu on Wednesday during the inauguration of Modular Operating theatre and a 128 Slice CT scan centre at Madras Medical Mission on their Ruby jubilee celebration. The operation theatre complex, the Minister inaugurated, is an integrated space that maintains a sterile environment. It is also equipped with touch screen surgeon control panels with pressure monitoring sensors to ensure positive pressure inside the theatre.



