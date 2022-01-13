Stalin calls non-resident Tamils as cultural ambassadors of Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the non-resident Tamils were the cultural ambassadors of Tamil Nadu living in foreign countries.





Speaking during the non-resident Tamils Day celebration held through video conference, Stalin said, “I don’t consider you as Tamils who went to live abroad. I am duty bound to appreciate you as the cultural ambassadors of Tamil Nadu living abroad.”





“We are divided by countries and geographical boundaries, but language unites us. Tamil language has the potential. Whenever DMK forms a government, it functions like a government of not just the people here, but Tamils spread across the world,” the Chief Minister said.





“Many of you might not have voting rights in Tamil Nadu, but you have the right to always call the Tamil Nadu government as your government. Our race is not one that lives in one land or country. If there was a global race, it would be the Tamil race. We are in large numbers in 30 countries and small numbers in 60 countries. Enterprising Tamils believed in their skills and travelled afar, instead of bragging about their heritage and staying here,” the CM remarked.





Recalling the enactment of Non-resident Tamils Welfare Act 2011, passed in the previous DMK regime, Stalin said the Non-resident Tamils Welfare Board was proposed then, but it was formed only now owing to regime change then. Referring to the various announcements made by him in the Assembly, including the constitution of a 13-member welfare board comprising government and expatriate Tamils and a non-resident Tamils welfare fund with Rs 5 crore state contribution, Stalin asked the non-resident Tamils to not give importance to divisions within Tamil Nadu and live as brethren.





Appealing to the non-resident Tamils to never give up on Tamil and Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “Embrace each other. Come to Tamil Nadu. Show Tamil Nadu to your children. Show them Keezhadi and Adichanallur to demonstrate how we flourished in wealth and culture as a race 3,000 years ago.”











