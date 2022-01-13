Leopard cub rescued from Erode cattle shed dies

Coimbatore :

A two-month-old leopard cub died shortly after being rescued by the Forest Department from cattle shed in Erode on Wednesday.





The cub was found in a weak condition at the cattle shed of farmer Karthik in ‘Bangalathotti’ village near Hasanur in Thalavadi. He found the animal lying calm in a corner of his shed in the morning and informed the Forest Department.





A team rescued the cub, which was found to be very weak. It was taken to Hasanur Forest Department office in a cage.





While efforts were on to treat the animal, the female cub died within an hour of its rescue. Officials suspect that the cub was abandoned by its mother only the previous night.





Hence, the Forest Department has decided to fix CCTVs to monitor if the adult leopard comes to the area. The villagers have also urged the Forest Department to enhance surveillance and ensure safety of people in the neighbourhood.



