Smart City works moving at snail’s pace: Shiv Das Meena

The entire Smart City Project works in Thanjavur are scheduled to be completed by 2023, but the works are progressing at snail’s pace and less than 50 per cent works have so far been completed, said Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Wednesday.





Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing works under Smart City Project in Thanjavur, Meena said, the entire project for the district has been undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore and we have allowed to spend at least Rs 30 crore per month and complete the works accordingly, but less amount has been spent and also less works have been completed.





“We have targeted to complete the entire Smart City Project works by 2023, but the slow pace of works has raised doubts to complete within the time frame,” he added.





Meanwhile, the official who inspected the facilities in the newly opened bus stand in Thanjavur said that newly constructed toilets are poorly maintained. “We have instructed the officials to make an alternate arrangement in order to ensure clean and tidy facilities,” he said.





Earlier, Shiv Das Meena inspected the old Collectorate, multi facility hall at new bus stand, Rajappa park clock tower and instructed the officials to accelerate the works and complete them within the time.





Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Corporation Commissioner Saravana Kumar and other officials accompanied him.



