Renaming is AIADMK habit, says Minister Thangam Thennarasu

Chennai :

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday said that there is no necessity for the DMK government to claim credits for the schemes of the previous AIADMK regime.





“We (DMK) are not in a position to claim credits for the schemes of AIADMK government. The schemes are their child and they have named them, but have they developed them. Just naming them and claiming credit is the habit of AIADMK and not DMK. It was AIADMK which claimed credit for Hogenakkal combined water scheme for which 95 per cent works were completed by the DMK and for Koyambedu bus stand which was completed by the DMK, but the credit was stolen by the AIADMK,” said Thennarasu, while addressing reporters at the Secretariat.





Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, on Tuesday, claimed that the 11 medical colleges inaugurated on Wednesday were the brainchild of AIADMK government, but the DMK is taking credit for it. Most of the schemes of AIADMK are converted into that of DMK by putting stickers over them, he said. Replying to the claims of EPS, Thennarasu said that it was AIADMK which started the culture of putting up stickers and people know that.





“They (AIADMK) started in 2011 by putting up stickers over the name of former CM M Karunanidhi and image of Tiruvalluvar in ‘Samacheer Kalvi’ books. During Cyclone Gaja they put up stickers on the relief materials donated by public. Even sugarcane was not spared as stickers were put up in sugarcane sticks, but now even in Pongal gift hamper the image of CM MK Stalin is not present,” added Thennarasu.



