Police seize 300 kg of ganja

Coimbatore :

The Namakkal police on Wednesday seized Rs 1 crore worth ganja and arrested seven persons during vehicle checks.





A police team intercepted a car bound to Namakkal from Salem and seized 200 kg of ganja from three persons identified as Murugan, 49, Jayachandran, 67 and Mukesh, 29, all from Theni. In another incident, the police stopped two cars on Salem-Coimbatore National Highways near Kumarapalayam and seized 100 kg of ganja.





Four persons, Kishore Kumar, 30, Abdul Jaleel, 30, Mujib Rahman, 29 and Sultan, 29 were arrested and two cars were seized. In total 300 kg of ganja, worth Rs 1 crore were seized.



