Petition to Mahatma Gandhi for agriculture budget

Thiruchirapalli :

Demanding a separate agriculture budget, the farmers from Thanjavur staged a protest and submitted a petition to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Kumbakonam on Wednesday.





The farmers belonging to the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association who gathered at the Uchchi Pillayar Temple at Kumbakonam and broke coconut wishing their demands come true and submitted their petition with the statue of Mahatma Gandhi urging the Centre to make a separate budget for agriculture sector as it would help the farmers to fulfill their long pending demands.



