Follow all norms: SP Rajesh Kannan to bull owners

Vellore :

No rules fixed by the government for conducting bull runs would be allowed to be flouted, Vellore SP Rajesh Kannan said on Wednesday.





Addressing a meeting of organisers from various villages in the district at a private marriage hall near green circle, he said under no condition would more than 150 persons be allowed to witness the bull run, while bull runs should be conducted only between 11 am and 3 pm. Emphasizing that only 100 bulls would be allowed to participate in one bull run, he said spectators from outside the village conducting the run would definitely not be allowed to watch as spectators.



