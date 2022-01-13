Not closing any AIR station: Murugan

Coimbatore :

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan in Coimbatore on Wednesday said that the All India Radio (AIR) stations will not be closed.





“There are no plans to close AIR stations and only technology up-gradation is underway,” he told reporters at Coimbatore International Airport.





He was bound to Tirupur to participate in the inaugural function of 11 new medical colleges. Further, Murugan also pointed out that Group I officers were being appointed in Doordarshan and efforts would be taken to translate Tirukkural in more than 100 foreign languages.



