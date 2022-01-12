One medical college per TN district is DMK's vision: Stalin

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin pressed the need for high-quality medical facility even to the most underdeveloped parts of Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 11 central-funded medical colleges in Tamil Nadu through video conference. Along with these colleges, he also inaugurated an institute dedicated for the development of Tamil language namely Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT).





Stalin in his speech thanked Modi, welcomed him to his first government function since the DMK took reins, for this development project in the State. He requested the Union government's continued support for similar projects in the newly-formed districts.





"In DMK's 2006 poll manifesto, former CM Karunanidhi had envisioned one medical college per every district, his dreams have come true today," Stalin expressed his happiness. Similarly, he also lauded the Central Institute of Classical Tamil saying "Had Karunanidhi been alive today, he would have been overjoyed by the creation of this institution for he was the one who fought for the classical language recognition for Tamil."





Along with the praises, Stalin also voiced discontent over NEET and pursued the Union government for exempting Tamil Nadu students from writing the medical entrance exam. Justifying Tamil Nadu's qualification methods he said, "The shortage in availability of doctors in other states did not affect Tamil Nadu during the Covid crisis thanks to the state's medical admission policy. Tamil Nadu's endeavor to make medical facilities accessible even to the most backward districts and villages is fuelled by the state's admission policy. TN's admission policy is based on efficient absorption of human resources, so I request the Union government to let the existing policy stay and exempt the state's students from writing NEET."





Stalin thanked Modi again for honouring Tamil Nadu with such development projects when the Tamil harvest festival Pongal is nearing.