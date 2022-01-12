Tamil Nadu schools told to submit Covid vaccination status of students

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu government had recently accorded permission to vaccinate children at the age group from 15 to 18 amid the spread of the third wave of coronavirus. Accordingly, more than 25 thousand schools and in which over 30 lakh students were eligible to get vaccinated.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that over 70% of the schools across the State have conducted Covid vaccination camps successfully.





"Since the third wave of Coronavirus has started, the government is keen to vaccinate all the eligible children this week itself to ensure the safety of the students especially those studying from Class 10 to Class 12 since they have physical classes," he said.





Pointing out that some parents were hesitating to send their children for getting vaccinated, the official said "management of many schools has reported about this issue".





He said the management has been advised to instruct all the teachers to get in touch with parents, who do not want to send their children for inoculation, to allay the fears and create awareness about the benefit of vaccination at this point of pandemic time.





Stating that the government's aim is to not leave even a single eligible child without getting vaccinated, he said "However, if there is a valid reason especially with regard to the health issues, the vaccination could be postponed for them".





"The schools were also instructed to ensure that all the teachers, who take classes for board exam students, were vaccinated twice," he added. The official said the government would also soon bring guidelines for the second vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group.