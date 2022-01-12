19th mega vaccination camp postponed to next week due to Pongal: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

“As the majority of people are having difficulty to join the CM health insurance scheme, the centre to register has been inaugurated at Saidapet, and another centre will be opened at Thousand Lights soon. People who are willing to become a member can apply at these centres,” said Ma Subramanian.





The Chief Minister expanded the CM health insurance scheme for the next five years with various benefits where over 1,090 treatments and surgeries can be performed free of cost at 714 approved government hospitals and 886 private hospitals across the State. Under this scheme, over 1.37 crore families can avail of Rs 5 lakh per year for medical insurance.





From May 7, 2021, till January 10, 2022, a total of 31,145 COVID infected people have benefitted through this scheme for Rs 382.5 crore. Even RT-PCR test has been taken for 32 lakh people. Also, Rs 5.83 lakh was spent for 2,041 mucormycosis patients.





“To avoid complete lockdown in the State, people should follow Covid protocols such as wearing masks, social distance and vaccinating. On Monday, around 4 lakh people were eligible for booster dose, but only 40,000 people have taken their dose. The frontline and healthcare workers should set an example. Similarly, at least 90 lakh people are due to their second dose, though mega vaccination camps are conducted every week, they are hesitating to vaccinate themselves,” said the minister.





However, 73 per cent of children of 15-18 years have been vaccinated against Covid so far in the State. Meanwhile, due to Pongal, the 19th mega vaccination camp is postponed to next Saturday, but the vaccination drive will continue to happen at healthcare facilities as usual.