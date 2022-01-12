Modi to virtually inaugurate 11 Govt Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 new government medical colleges in Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Tirupur, The Nilgiris, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar.





The Prime Minister will inaugrate via video conferencing at 4 pm today. These 11 new medical colleges were setup at a cost Rs 4,000 crore of which Rs 2,145 crore

is funded by the Union Government.





Along with 11 medical colleges, Modi will also inaugurate a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai.





According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), MBBS seats have been increased by 79.60 per cent (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of PG seats increased by 80.70 per cent (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats) during the last seven years. So, the total medical seats before 2014 were around 82,500. And in the last seven years, a jump of around 80 per cent or 66,000 seats has taken place. The total number of medical colleges (both government and private) has increased from 387 to 596, a jump of around 54 per cent, the PMO informed.





There are already 37 Government Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu of which, there are a total of 5,125 admissions. Currently, an additional 1,450 seats will be available with the opening of these 11 new medical colleges. Admission process for these colleges will take place in the upcoming academic year.