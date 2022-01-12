Delay in e-registration irks bull owners in Madurai

A villager is pinned down by a bull as another attempts to control him (Credit: Reuters)

Madurai :

While the authorities have announced e-registration for bulls to participate in jallikattu, the new system has left quite some bull owners in a state of perplexity.





Even as scores of jallikattu enthusiasts thronged browsing centres to get their bulls registered on a first come, first serve basis in parts of Avaniyapuram , Villapuram and South Gate and its surroundings in Madurai on Tuesday, most of them were disappointed as the web link authorised by the government could not be accessed, sources said.





M Rajkumar, owner of five bulls from Avaniyapuram, said despite moving from pillar to post to register the bulls for participation through 12 browsing centres and some e-service centres, nothing worked till 5 pm. As many as 210 bulls from surroundings, including Perungudi, Vellkal, Villapuram, Meenakshi Nagar and Housing Board areas of Avaniyapuram have already been registered through screening by the veterinary staff.





While the bulls were almost finalised for participation, the owners have one more day till the scrutiny team processes the application, he told DT Next.





Another bull owner M Karthikeyan from the same locality said with adequate police force authorities could have maintained the status quo and issued tokens physically for the participation. Normally, around thousand bulls would participate in Avaniyapuram jallikattu, but this time the number has been restricted to 700.





“The difficulty in getting our bulls e-registered for jallikattu is testing our patience to the maximum,” he said.





