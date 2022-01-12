SC: Parties must identify core issues

New Delhi :

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the litigation pertaining to 126-year-old Mullaiperiyar dam is not “adversarial” as this is a PIL in the sense that safety, security and health issues of the people staying around the dam are involved in the matter.





A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar told the advocates appearing for the respective parties in the matter that they should assist it in identifying the “core issues” which needs to be addressed by the court. The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, noted that advocates appearing in the matter have agreed to have a joint meeting to identify the core issues that need to be addressed by the top court in these proceedings. “They (advocates) have assured the court that they will articulate the issues on which there is consensus and also the issues on which there is difference of opinion and submit a note in that regard before the next date of hearing,” the bench said.



