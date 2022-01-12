Vellore CMC resumes online appointments as Collector withdraws ban

Vellore :

Vellore CMC, on Tuesday, resumed online appointments for patients from other states following the Vellore district administration withdrawing its earlier order banning online appointments.





Hospital officials said the hospital’s website resumed operation of the portal which allows online appointments after Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian’s order withdrew the ban on Monday night. Sources revealed that the lifting of the ban could be due to local officials being pulled up by superiors in Chennai when the central government had decreed no such ban. Meanwhile, Tirupattur SP Dr Balakrishnan and MLA Nallathambi, Vellore Bgayam police inspector Subha and TN Hotels Association president M Venkadasubbu tested positive on Tuesday.



