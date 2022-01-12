Special fare trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Mysuru

Chennai :

The South-Western Railway has announced the operation of a special fare special train between Mysuru and Thiruvananthapuram Central.





Train no 06201 Mysuru-Thiruvananthapuram Central Special fare special train will leave Mysuru at 12.05 pm on January 12 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.30 am the next day.





Train no 06202 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mysuru Special fare special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.30 am on January 13 and reach Mysuru at 5.30 am the next day. Advance reservation for the train comprising one AC two-tier, two AC three-tier, seven sleeper class and four general second class coaches opened at 6 pm on January 11, a statement from Southern Railway (SR) said.





The computerised passenger reservation centres in the Chennai division of the SR will function for only one shift, similar to Sunday’s working hours (8 am to 2 pm) on January 14 (Friday) on account of the Pongal festival.



