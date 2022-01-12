Cheyyar constable arrested for kidnapping fellow villager over enmity

Tiruvannamalai :

Previous enmity resulted in a man being kidnapped by a gang led by a police constable. Eventually, he was arrested while a search is on for the other gang members near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday.





Thirumalai (50) husband of Prabavati, president of Ookam Perumbakkam village was on his morning walk on Monday when he was accosted by constable Rajaraman (36) of the Cheyyar police station. Rajaraman took him to a deserted house where along with the other four assaulted Thirumalai. However, the latter managed to escape and complained to Doosi police.



