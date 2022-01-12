Mother, child escape miraculously after falling under moving train

child who accidentally fell under a moving train had a miraculous escape at Katpadi Railway Station

Vellore :

A woman and her child who accidentally fell under a moving train had a miraculous escape at Katpadi Railway Station on Tuesday.





The accident occurred when Yuvarani (37) of Pallikuppam near Katpadi came to the station with her 9 month old male child which accidentally fell onto the track.





Wanting to lift the child, Yuvarani climbed down. Though the alarm and shouts of the spectators made the Ernakulam Express driver to stop the train, Yuvarani was hit. While she suffered head injury, the child was injury free.



