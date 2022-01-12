Woman complains of job fraud involving associates of Vijaya Baskar

Thiruchirapalli :

A woman approached the IGP in Tiruchy on Tuesday and lodged a complaint that a group of persons claimed to be associates of former health minister C Vijaya Baskar collected an amount of Rs 4 lakh from her for a nursing post and cheated her.





According to A Margaret Jeniffer (33) from Tiruverumbur in Tiruchy, she was approached by a group of men and promised her of nursing appointment and demanded an amount of Rs 4 lakh. “I gave them the amount and they got me an appointment order. When I went to the GH, the officials told me that it was a temporary post for COVID-19 duty,” she said. On January 25, 2021, it was terminated.



