Plastic in jumbos’ dungs: NGO urges Collector to shift garbage dump yard

Coimbatore :

Members of Aaniver, an environmental NGO, submitted a petition to Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran demanding to shift the garbage dump yard located near the forest area in Somayampalayam to district outskirts.





“As Somayampalayam panchayat is located in the foothills of Western Ghats, there is a possibility for frequent visits by elephants, wild boar and deer from the adjoining forest area.





These animals venture out in search of food and get to consume plastics dumped in garbage mound,” said R Santhakumar of Aaniver. Proper sanitation should be maintained in villages adjoining forests to prevent elephant intrusions.



