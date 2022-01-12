20 tonnes of red sanders seized from a parked truck in Thoothukudi

Around 20 tonnes of red sanders stashed in a truck parked near Puthiamputhur in Thoothukudi

Madurai :

Around 20 tonnes of red sanders stashed in a truck parked near Puthiamputhur in Thoothukudi were seized by a team of police personnel on Monday.





The suspicious vehicle was spotted in a truck yard near Pudurpandiyapuram toll plaza, sources said. Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar ordered the seizure based on a tip off. The contraband was worth Rs 10 crore. Probe revealed that the truck yard was owned by J Rakesh (38) of Polpettai and the vehicle by G Rajesh of Millerpuram.



