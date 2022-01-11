Advance bookings for Jallikattu opens in Madurai amid Covid situation

Chennai :

Following discussions between Commercial Taxes Minister Moorthy, Madurai Commissioner Karthikeyan, high-placed police officers and Madurai District Collector Anish Sekar, it was decided that the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu would be held under the supervision of the Commissioner and the Palamedu and Alanganallur Jallikattu under the Collector.





As Covid cases are soaring each day in Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu would be held in a guarded manner. The game would be bound by guidelines like, not more than 700 bulls can participate in an arena; bull catchers and bull owners can book at only one of the three arenas not more and they should have been compulsorily vaccinated with two doses.





The booking could be done through E-seva centres or at the website - http://madurai.nic.in.





Madurai Collector Anish Sekar said since January 16, being a Sunday, a complete lockdown would be enforced, Jallikattu is rescheduled for January 17.





Participants would be provided breakfast and lunch in the venues and they can make use of makeshift toilets set-up specifically for this occasion.