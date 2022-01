Chennai :

According to a press release, 15,379 people have been tested positive in the last 24 hours. As many as 20 deaths due to Covid were reported. So far, a total of 36,886 people have succumbed to the virus in the State.





3043 people discharged from several hospitals across the State.





1,35,672 samples were tested for infection. The number of people being treated for corona infection has risen to 75,083.