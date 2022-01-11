Coast Guard rescues four stranded Indian fishermen

Chennai :

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday said it has rescued four fishermen who were stranded on a fishing boat near Musal Island in Gulf of Mannar on late Monday evening.





The Coastal Security Guard (CSG), Chennai informed the Coast Guard that one mechanised fishing boat with four crew was stranded off Musal Theevu 12 nautical miles (around 23 km) from Pamban.

It was reportedly drifting from land due to engine failure.

The Coast Guard Station at Mandapam deployed Hovercraft to rescue the fishermen.

All the four survivors were taken onboard and provided with first aid, food and water.

One fishing boat operating nearby was directed to tow the disabled fishing boat to the nearest fishing harbour.

Subsequently they were handed over to CSG, Mandapam for further formalities.