TNPSC exams to be held in Tamil as well

Chennai :

TNPSC chairman K Balachandran said in future the exams will also be held in Tamil. He was at a private school in Thanjavur to oversee an exam.





He said that the exams to be held in February will have twin-modes, a objective-based Group-4 exam will carry questions in Tamil and Group-1, Group-2 and Group-2(A) will have a detailed question paper.





Answer sheets in both the kinds will be corrected further only after the candidates cross 40 marks. Marks scored in Tamil will be also be added to the grand total.