Jan 11, 2022

Nine arrested for sexually abusing minor girl in Villupuram

Jan 11,2022

Tamil Nadu police has arrested nine persons, including a 77-year-old man, at Gingee in Villupuram district for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.

Representative image
Chennai:
The Gingee All Woman Police rrested mne people which included the girl's male cousin (36) and aunt (50).
 
Besides, Mannakattai alias Venkatesan (77), R. Iyalaraja (28),M.Venkatesan( 24), R. Prabhu (37), K. Babu (22), P.Ezhumalai (26) and A. Satyaraj (28)were the others to be arrested.
 
The accused were charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
 
The crime came to light when the minor girl was taken by her aunt to a nearby hospital after she complained of stomach pain and on a detailed check-up, it was found that she was four months pregnant. The girl's parents had died and she had moved to her aunt's place for  her Plus 1 class.
 
The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.
 

