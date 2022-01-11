TN fishermen cautioned against venturing into sea for 24 hrs

Chennai :

“Due to prevailing atmospheric circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal extended up to 3.1 km, rains along with thunderstorm is expected to blow at a speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, so the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





The official added that with change in wind pattern the southern, coastal districts, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu to receive moderate rains for the next two days. And dry weather to prevail over the rest of the state, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.





On Tuesday, the maximum temperatures in the city increased, and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 30.8 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius and 22.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, with the State getting winds from north-northwesterly, the northeast monsoon continues for the next few days. Only when there is any variable wind the monsoon would be withdrawn.