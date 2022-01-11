Over 21,000 Covid patients under home isolation in Chennai: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

As per the ICMR guidelines, those who have mild symptoms, are being managed under home isolation. The Greater Chennai Corporation has been monitoring patients in home isolation in all zones through tele-calling with the help of 178 doctors and volunteers. The oxygen levels will also be taken into account by the volunteers for overall monitoring. Those recording oxygen levels above 92 per cent, need not be hospitalised.





"21,987 people are being managed in home isolation in Chennai and 1,000 volunteers have been appointed to help these people. Only those who are not having the facilities to undergo isolation at home, individuals with co-morbidities and those aged 60 and above are being treated at Covid Care Center or hospital if they are critical. There are about 250 patients in each government hospital in the State and none of them are in ICU or on oxygen support," the Health Minister said.





He added that all the patients are being monitored on a daily basis by the Greater Chennai Corporation and pulse oximeters is being given to those in cluster areas.





The whole genomic sequencing to check for Omicron is not being tested for all samples as there are 85 per cent cases who are reported to have S-gene-drop that is indicating Omicron. Only the samples from cluster areas are being sent for genomic sequencing. Moreover, patients who are testing positive are getting discharged by the time whole genomic sequencing reports are received.





Talking about the administration of the booster doses,the Health Minister said that there are 4 lakh people eligible in Tamil Nadu and 20,000 booster doses have been administered so far. At least 70 per cent of the children to be vaccinated under the age of 15-18 years, have been administered with the first dose.





As the Union Health Ministry officials are to visit Chennai on Wednesday to inaugurate the 11 new medical colleges, health minister Ma Subramanian will be inspecting war room, control room, oxygen storage room and other facilities.