Jan 11, 2022

Stalin gets booster dose, urges frontline workers to get vaccinated

Published: Jan 11, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday took the booster dose as part of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 in Chennai today.

Stalin receives his booster dose (Source: Twitter)
Taking to Twitter, he recommended all frontline workers, senior citizens over the age to take the precautionary dose to fight against the disease.

Tam Nadu on Monday launched the drive and vaccinated around 20,765 people on day one. Of the total beneficiaries, 10,73,351 can receive it by the end of the month. Chennai has the highest number of eligible people, 2.96 lakh, while Coimbatore has 70,955 and Chengalpattu 45,053.


