Stalin gets booster dose, urges frontline workers to get vaccinated

Chennai :

Taking to Twitter, he recommended all frontline workers, senior citizens over the age to take the precautionary dose to fight against the disease.





Tam Nadu on Monday launched the drive and vaccinated around 20,765 people on day one. Of the total beneficiaries, 10,73,351 can receive it by the end of the month. Chennai has the highest number of eligible people, 2.96 lakh, while Coimbatore has 70,955 and Chengalpattu 45,053.







