27 pc OBC quota in medical admission an offering to Periyar: Stalin

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the Supreme Court verdict upholding 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in medical admission under All India Quota is an offering to Thanthai Periyar.





Speaking during the inauguration of several welfare schemes in Erode via video conference from the Secretariat, Stalin said, “I consider the Supreme Court verdict as an offering to Periyar. The time has arisen when the Supreme Court has accepted the social justice principle propounded by him (Periyar). There could not be a truer service to Periyar than this.”





The Chief Minister inaugurated 66 completed projects worth Rs 104 crore and laid the foundation stone for 365 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore. A 401– bed COVID facility built in 45 days in Perundurai GMCH is one among them.



