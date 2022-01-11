Tamil Nadu Transport corporation to operate Pongal special buses from today

Transport Corporations will operate special buses to various destinations from five bus termini

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Transport Corporations will operate special buses to various destinations from five bus termini in the city from Tuesday for the Pongal festival.





An official release said, 16,768 buses including 10,300 from the city and 6,468 buses between various destinations in the State would be operated.





In Chennai, it will operate 4,000 special buses in addition to the regular service of 2,100 buses every day (6,300 buses from January 11 to 13) from five bus termini.





The long-distance buses would be operated from five bus termini located at Madhavaram, KK Nagar, Tambaram Arignar Anna bus terminus of MEPZ, Poonamallee and CMBT. The Koyambedu bus terminus would be operating buses to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem, and Coimbatore. Buses plying to Ponneri, Gummidipoondi and Uthokottai via Red Hills would be operated from Madhavaram new terminus. The buses plying via ECR to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram would be operated from KK Nagar terminus.





The Tambaram MEPZ bus terminus would have buses bound towards Tindivanam, Tiruvannamalai, Vikravandi, Panruti, and Kumbakonam.





A round-the-clock control room for helping passengers in Koyambedu has been opened with numbers 9445014450 and 9445014436, Passengers can lodge complaints about exorbitant fares collected by the omnibuses through toll-free numbers 1800 425 6151 and 044 24749002.



