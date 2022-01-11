Invoke SC/ST Act against 7 in Dailt youth assault case, demand activists

Coimbatore :

Members of ‘Anaithu Samuga Iyakkam’ besieged Pollachi sub-collector office on Monday demanding to invoke SC/ST Act against seven people, who allegedly assaulted a Dalit youth.





The Anamalai police have booked seven persons identified as Kesavan, Kalimuthu, Raman, Rasathi and Ramasamy besides two guest workers for assaulting the complainant Hariharasudakar, 18, who hails from Makkal Sakthi Nagar.





Police said the youth, while working in the farm of Ramasamy alias Major Ramasamy, was in love with a 19-year-old girl working as a maid by staying in his house.





Though he discontinued from farm work, the youth continued to be in contact with her over phone. A few days ago on January 6, Hariharasudhakar had visited the house of Ramasamy in an inebriated condition to meet the girl.





He was barred entry. At the behest of Ramasamy, the workers in his farm thrashed the Dalit boy before letting him free the next morning. The youth was admitted to Vettaikaranpudur GH.





Based on his complaint, Anamalai police registered a case of assault, however, the members of the organisation gheraoed Pollachi sub-collector office demanding to invoke SC/ST Act against the seven accused. They also handed out a petition to sub collector Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao.





Again, the members of the organisation staged a sit-in protest in front of the sub-collector office. Tension prevailed for a while, as they blocked the vehicle of the sub-collector from leaving the premises. Then, Thakare got down from his vehicle and made an appeal to leave and the protestors obliged.



