SOP for Pocso cases insists on issuing FIR in 24 hours

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu State police headquarters has issued a standard operational procedure (SOP) in handling Pocso cases, including attending to the case within 30 minutes of receiving a complaint and registering FIR within 24 hours.





Detailing the procedures to be followed by the investigating officer, a note from DGP C Sylendra Babu, head of TN police force, said complaints can be received through control room numbers, child helpline number, written/oral complaint from victim or family or guardian of the victim or recognised NGOs. The police inspector of the all-women police station, who will be the IO, should approach the social welfare department for conducting counselling for the victim.





The victim should be given medical assistance immediately, the SOP note stated.





The district child protection officer concerned should be informed as soon as the complaint was received. If the victim is violated by a family member, the victim should be safely rescued from them.





The IO should reach the scene in 30 minutes and should assist the victim to get medical assistance. If the complaint was lodged at the station, then issue CSR immediately.





All woman police stations should be maintained as a place which is children friendly. While taking a statement from the victim, make sure the suspects or family members are not around, SOP stated.





The victim should be taken to a government hospital and medical documents on sexual offence should be collected within five days.





Register FIR within 24 hours and give a copy of FIR to the complainant/family member of the victim.





While the suspect is being arrested take the accused to the hospital collect samples possibly for DNA tests, etc and remand him.



