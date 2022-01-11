Pondy’s TPR more than doubles in one day to touch 31.15 pc

Puducherry :

Even as the number of new COVID cases logged in Puducherry was a mere 489 compared to the whooping number of Chennai, its test positivity rate (TPR) shot up to 31.15 per cent on Monday.





While the daily cases on Sunday were also in the 400s, the TPR was only 13.87 per cent. Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the 489 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,570 samples.





The fatality and recovery rates were 1.43 per cent and 97.25 per cent respectively.



