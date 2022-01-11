Youth held with unaccounted Rs 30L

Coimbatore :

A 19-year-old youth was caught by Railway Police Force sleuths in a train with Rs 30 lakh unaccounted money in Tirupur on Sunday night.





The cops checked the baggage of Lal Singh Rao from Rajasthan traveling in the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express at Tirupur station and found the money. He was immediately taken into custody and handed over to railway police in Coimbatore. He claimed to have brought the money to buy gold jewels.



