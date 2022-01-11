TNUHD staff seek job regularisation

The staff who had earlier petitioned the housing board ministry had also communicated the grievance to CM office through social media.
Chennai:
Days after staging a demonstration, about 260 temporary employees of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board are running from pillar to post to ensure their job is regularised.
The staff who had earlier petitioned the housing board ministry had also communicated the grievance to CM office through social media. “We are waiting for an audience from the Minister and CM office seeking job confirmation and we have withdrew the protest after senior officials pacified us, “ they said.
