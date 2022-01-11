Arani people catch, thrash thief

Tiruvannamalai :

Police registered a case and are investigating the reasons why a thief who was caught by the public was thrashed severely by them on Monday. A resident of Vadugasathu village near Arani raised an alarm when he saw an unidentified man climbing over the compound wall.





A crowd gathered and the thief who tried to escape was caught and tied to a pole. People then thrashed him. Suspicions were raised as the culprit was clad only in his underwear, wearing gloves and covered his body with oil.



