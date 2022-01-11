Tue, Jan 11, 2022

‘Govt to hold Avaniyapuram jallikattu’

Published: Jan 11,202204:45 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The registration process would commence from Tuesday and the selection of participants would be confirmed a day after registration.

A villager is pinned down by a bull as another attempts to control him during the annual bull-taming
A villager is pinned down by a bull as another attempts to control him during the annual bull-taming
Madurai:
The much awaited jallikattu at Avaniyapuram in Madurai on January 14 will be conducted by the District Administration.

The registration process would commence from Tuesday and the selection of participants would be confirmed a day after registration, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy said in Madurai on Monday, after convening a meeting with officials in Madurai to discuss the new guidelines.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations