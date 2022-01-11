‘Govt to hold Avaniyapuram jallikattu’

A villager is pinned down by a bull as another attempts to control him during the annual bull-taming

Madurai :

The much awaited jallikattu at Avaniyapuram in Madurai on January 14 will be conducted by the District Administration.





The registration process would commence from Tuesday and the selection of participants would be confirmed a day after registration, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy said in Madurai on Monday, after convening a meeting with officials in Madurai to discuss the new guidelines.



