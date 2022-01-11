20-yr RI for Theni man in Pocso case

Madurai :

The Mahila court in Theni on Monday sentenced a man accused of sexually abusing a minor girl to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 20 years. According to the prosecution, T Thangasamy alias Newton (49) of Maniyakaranpatti near Andipatti was found guilty of such a crime.





Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, police filed a case under Pocso Act on July 23 in 2021. Sessions Judge J Venkatesan pronounced him guilty and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment. Besides, a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on the accused.



