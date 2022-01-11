Leopard found dead in snare trap

Coimbatore :

A 3-yr-old male leopard was found dead with injury marks in Coonoor on Monday. Preliminary investigations reveal that the animal could have died after getting trapped in a snare.





However, the Forest Department could not find any evidence of snaring in the vicinity. “It is being probed whether the animal escaped from the snare kept elsewhere and succumbed to injuries here. A case has been registered under WPA,” said an official.



