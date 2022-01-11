Mechanic kills father with pestle

Vellore :

KV Kuppam police registered a case and are searching for a youth who killed his father with a pestle on Monday. According to police, Govindasamy (72) of Vaduganthangal village on the Katpadi– Guidyattam Road had an ongoing property sharing dispute with his son Lokesh (33) a mechanic.





On Sunday night, both father and son had another quarrel and an enraged Lokesh killed his father on the spot by dropping a pestle on his head and escaped. Police are searching for the culprit.



