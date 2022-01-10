TN lockdown: Night curfew till Jan 31, public not allowed in places of worship from Jan 14-18

Since last week, Tamil Nadu has seen a significant surge in Covid cases (Image Courtesy: PTI)

Chennai :

1) Owing to Pongal and to avoid crowd, public will not allowed to places of worship from January 14 to 18.





2) Considering that large number of people wpuld travel for Pongal, 75 pc occupancy is permitted in buses.





3) Complete lockdown to be observed on Jan 16 (Sunday)





4) Other restrictions related to restaurants and theatres will continue till January 31.





With the existing restrictions ending today, Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with health officials to decide the further course of action as Covid cases continue to go past 10,000 every day.



