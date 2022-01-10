Tamil Nadu logs over 13,500 new Covid infections, active cases at 62,767

Chennai :

As Omicron cases continue to drive Tamil Nadu's Covid daily cases, the State recorded 13,990 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.





With Monday's tally, the total Covid cases and active cases in the State went up to 28,14,276 and 62,767 respectively.





Tamil Nadu currently has as many as 185 Omicron cases. On Sunday, 12,895 infections were added to the tally. After witnessing a declining trend for several weeks, Tamil Nadu has been reporting a sharp rise in new cases over the last few days