PG Arts and Science students to have Science summer training programme this year

Chennai :

The project, proposed by the Directorate of Collegiate Education, aims to provide training for the first year PG studies in Science viz Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Earth Science and Environmental Science in colleges across the State.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that preference will be given to the students studying in colleges located in rural areas.





He said the main objective of the schemes is to better equip PG students in their respective branches by providing them with exposure to lectures by eminent scientists and academicians.





"The training programme will also motivate students to pursue PhD degree in their respective streams of basic Science and also take up careers in that subject," he said adding that it will be conducted either through online or by physical classes depends on the pandemic situation.





Pointing out that official communication would be sent to all the colleges with regard to the training programme, the list of the students eligible for this will be prepared in February-March.





On the proposed Tamil Nadu Students Scientist Congress, the official said higher secondary school students, who actively participate in the 'Innovators Hub', which would be set up in the institutions, would be selected for the scientist event.





"The Chief Educational Officer of the respective district will assist suitably in the conduct of student's screening event at district level", he said adding "students scientist drawn from each district would be deputed along with their mentor teacher to participate in the said in the event, which would be held in the state capital".





The official said in the proposed Congress the best students scientist will be selected based on the innovation displayed for an award of Rs 10,000 for the first position, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 second and third places respectively would be given along with certificates and citations.





"It would also be duly planned to send the best students scientist to places of scientific significance across the globe including NASA", he said adding "other places also include UK, Switzerland, Japan, Norway and Singapore".