Around 4 lakh people eligible for booster doses in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Around 4 lakh people are eligible to receive booster dose from today, who have completed 9 months from the date of second dose administration.





At least 35.46 lakh people are eligible for booster doses that have completed 39 weeks from taking the second dose before 14 April 2021. Of which 9.78 lakh frontline workers, 5.65 lakh healthcare workers, 20.03 lakh above 60 years with the comorbid condition.





According to Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine data, a total of 10, 73,351 beneficiaries (January 16, 2021 – May 03, 2021) are eligible to get their booster dose, so the state targets to inoculate these people by the end of January. The same vaccine that has been administered for the previous two doses would be given as their precaution dose to the beneficiaries.





In Chennai, over 2.96 lakh beneficiaries are eligible for the precaution dose, Coimbatore around 70,955 people, and 45,053 are ready to take in Chengalpattu.





So far, more than 9 crore people are vaccinated against Covid across the State, including 87.03 per cent of people who have been vaccinated with at least the first doses, and 60.01 percent people have been vaccinated with both doses. As many as 22.50 children aged 15-18 years have been vaccinated in the State so far.





Chief Minister Stalin also expanded the CM health insurance scheme for media persons excluding the income limit. A total of 1,440 media people will be getting the health insurance card, as the first phase 25 people have received it on Monday.