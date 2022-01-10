Semester exams in all Tamil Nadu universities postponed indefinitely, says Minister Ponmudi

Chennai :

Higher Education minister Ponmudi said considering the safety of the students the semester exams have been postponed till the pandemic situation comes to normalcy. "After consulting with the health experts, it has been decided to reschedule the semester exams not only to ensure the safety of the students but also for their welfare," he added.





"It is applicable for all the universities," he said adding that students should use this opportunity as study holidays and prepare well for the examinations.





To a question, the minister also warned the institutions not to conduct physical classes by forcing the students. "A circular has been already issued that colleges should not hold physical classes", he said. He further added that if any institutions are found to indulge in conducting physical classes, action will be taken against the management.