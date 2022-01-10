Amid Covid surge, OPS calls for closure of Tasmac shops

Chennai :

AIADMK Chief Coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has called upon the state government to shut the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor shops.





He said that the liquor outlets must be closed till the Covid situation becomes normal in the state. Panneerselvam said that at present the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is now 8 per cent and the liquor outlets of Tasmac must be closed at least till the TPR comes down to 5 per cent.

Panneerselvam in a statement on Sunday said, "Within three days those tested positive for Covid-19 have doubled. The state government allowing these shops to function is a reason behind this rise in cases."

He said that when M.K. Stalin was Opposition leader, he had staged a protest before the Tasmac shops on May 7, 2020, to shut the shops down and the Covid-19 positive cases were only 580.

Panneerselvam said that after he had become Chief Minister he went on to announce on June 14, 2021, that the liquor shops would continue to function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the total number of cases was then 12,772.

The former Chief Minister lashed out against the DMK and said that he condemns the stand taken by the Chief Minister regarding the Tasmac shops.